RTA: all trains (Red, Blue and Green lines) out of service due to weather

CLEVELAND – Due to the power outages caused by Wednesday’s high winds, RTA has had to replace all of the trains that run on three lines with buses.

Trains on the Red, Blue and Green lines are affected. According to an email, from RTA:

66R buses will pick up at all Red Line stations between the Airport and Windermere. 67R buses will pick up at all stations between Tower City and the end of the Blue and Green Lines.

Any passengers are reminded to allow extra travel time, especially if they need to make connections.

