Olmsted Falls auxiliary police officer, Boy Scout leader accused of rape appearing in court

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio — A former auxiliary officer and local boy scout leader accused in the sex abuse of a teen boy scout will be arraigned this morning.

Aaron Robertson, 28, was not on duty at the time of the alleged incident. He’s been relieved from his duties after the allegations came to light. It’s not clear if Robertson’s contact with the victim came from his involvement with the Scouts.

Traine said that the original tip about this case came from a call to Child Protective Services, who then contacted the police for help with the investigation. He did not specifically say how many counts of rape are involved, but did say it was “over 10.” As of Monday night, police had only identified one victim, although they said there was always the possibility that more victims would be identified.

Anyone with information on this or any other incident should contact 440-235-1234 and ask for the detective bureau.

