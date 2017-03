AVON LAKE, Ohio – Wednesday’s high winds caused extensive damage throughout northeast Ohio – but one school parking lot was hit especially hard.

The sophomore (west) parking lot at Avon Lake High was in the direct line of a large tree that was toppled by the high winds. A number of cars were hit, some of them had significant damage. A text sent out from the school to parents said that there were no students or faculty in the lot when the tree came down.

41.508259 -82.016622