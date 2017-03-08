× March 8, 2017

David Cooks: Corned Beef & Cabbage

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day David prepares corned beef and cabbage. Click here for the recipe.

Blastmaster

Be the star of your next party thanks to a local Brunswick couple. They are turning ordinary glassware into something to talk about. Blastmaster http://www.blastmaster62.net/

Start your Seedlings

It’s that time of year to start gardening indoors. Arthur Richwine of Bremec on the Heights gives tips on starting your seedlings. 13410 Cedar Rd., Cleveland Heights 44118 / 216.932.0039 www.bremec.com

Fluffy Duck Cafe

The name is almost as fun as the atmosphere inside Fluffy Duck Cafe. The bakery and cafe is located on the bottom floor of the new Innova building bringing fresh breads and pastries to University Circle. 10001 Chester Ave., Cleveland 44106 www.fluffyduckcafe.com https://www.facebook.com/fluffyduckcle/

It’s My Party

Set the table for spring! Local event planner and Author of It’s My Party Joe Mineo provides tips for entertaining at home. www.joemineocreative.com

Spring Cleaning…all the essentials

Jose Alvarado from Bed Bath & Beyond joins us with everything you need to inspire you to start spring cleaning. https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/

Ohio Basement Systems

This time of year – we start to notice the toll winter took on our homes. Mike and Gayle Rusk from Ohio Basement Systems shares common problems and solutions. 855.55.BASEMENT http://www.ohiobasementsystems.com/