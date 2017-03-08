March 8, 2017

Posted 10:00 am, March 8, 2017, by , Updated at 10:46AM, March 8, 2017

David Cooks: Corned Beef & Cabbage
Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day David prepares corned beef and cabbage. Click here for the recipe.

Blastmaster 
Click here to watch!
Be the star of your next party thanks to a local Brunswick couple. They are turning ordinary glassware into something to talk about. Blastmaster  http://www.blastmaster62.net/

Start your Seedlings
It’s that time of year to start gardening indoors. Arthur Richwine of Bremec on the Heights gives tips on starting your seedlings. 13410 Cedar Rd., Cleveland Heights 44118 / 216.932.0039  www.bremec.com

Fluffy Duck Cafe
Click here to watch! 
The name is almost as fun as the atmosphere inside Fluffy Duck Cafe. The bakery and cafe is located on the bottom floor of the new Innova building bringing fresh breads and pastries to University Circle. 10001 Chester Ave., Cleveland 44106  www.fluffyduckcafe.com   https://www.facebook.com/fluffyduckcle/

It’s My Party
Set the table for spring! Local event planner and Author of It’s My Party Joe Mineo provides tips for entertaining at home. www.joemineocreative.com

Spring Cleaning…all the essentials
Jose Alvarado from Bed Bath & Beyond joins us with everything you need to inspire you to start spring cleaning.  https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/

Ohio Basement Systems
This time of year – we start to notice the toll winter took on our homes. Mike and Gayle Rusk from Ohio Basement Systems shares common problems and solutions. 855.55.BASEMENT  http://www.ohiobasementsystems.com/

  • New Day Cleveland

    February 15, 2017

  • On-Air Seen On TV

    Seen on TV: 2/20/17

  • Seen On TV

    Seen On TV: 2/19/17

  • On-Air Seen On TV

    Seen on TV: 2/17/17

  • Seen On TV

    Seen On TV: 2/18/17

  • On-Air Seen On TV

    Seen on TV: 2/15/17

  • Seen On TV

    Seen on TV: 2/16/17

  • On-Air Seen On TV

    Seen on TV: 2/13/2017

  • On-Air Seen On TV

    Seen on TV: 2/14/17

  • On-Air Seen On TV

    Seen on TV: 2/12/2017

  • New Day Cleveland

    Check out David’s Broccolini Rigatoni recipe!

  • New Day Cleveland

    December 21, 2016

  • News

    Mardi Gras in Cleveland: Ideas for a fun Fat Tuesday