HARPURSVILLE, NY – Wednesday, March 8 is about to end with no sign of that baby giraffe yet.

But April’s human pals at Animal Adventure Park say that all is well. There haven’t been a lot of changes in April today. Alyssa, the lead giraffe keeper was able to “get hands” on the baby in April’s tummy though! (Alyssa loves to pet April’s tummy and give the baby kisses.)

Sleep tight, April!

More on April, right here.