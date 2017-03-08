LIVE: Look at those whitecaps! It’s extremely windy with advisories, warnings in effect

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Winds are already increasing!

The greatest concern will be winds that will gust between 50-60 MPH at times. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake and along the lake in Ashtabula until 7PM this evening. A WIND ADVISORY is effect for everyone else.

A travel ban is also in effect for a large portion of the turnpike through 5 p.m.

Check out the animation that shows the core of the highest winds in northwestern Ohio.

Much colder air arrives as we approach the weekend. At this point, the snow potential is late Thursday/early Friday. Here are the preliminary snowfall numbers from late Thursday evening through late Friday.

The weekend itself looks fair, dry, but quite crisp by March standards.

The final winter weather system approaches Sunday and tracks through the area Monday. More snow possible with strong winds. Temperatures stay colder than normal through next Wednesday

REMINDER: This is the weekend that we jump ahead one hour before going to bed on Saturday night. If you don’t, you’ll be late for church on Sunday morning.