HARPURSVILLE, New York — April the giraffe is in great condition with no concerns from keepers or vets, according to Animal Adventure Park.

The world has been eagerly awaiting the birth of April’s baby, logging on to watch a live stream from her pen.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the park said that activity in April’s belly is “very visible to the eye” even through the web camera.

“Slow and steady – mother nature has everything timed right,” the post states.

