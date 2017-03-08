LIVE VIDEO: Animal Adventure Park on April: ‘She is not in labor’

HARPURSVILLE, New York — Don’t believe everything your read or see on social media.

That is the message from keepers at the Adventure Animal Park in New York.

During a question-and-answer segment on the park’s YouTube page, a keeper answered questions from some of the millions of people who have been watching the live video stream of April, the pregnant giraffe.

Many people expressed concern that she has been in labor so long. But the park was quick to point out that she is not in labor. Her water has not yet broken.

The park did say she is showing signs of nearing labor like mammary development, a back end that is loosened and engorged, and a rounded belly.

“Labor has not started,” the keeper said in the YouTube video.

The park also addressed concerns about the food and water supply. They explained that much of the hay and water that April and her partner Oliver have access to are not visible in the live stream.

Once the calf is born, he or she will stay with mom until the weening process ends. That can take six to ten months. After that, the calf will go to another facility to join its breeding program. The park says keeping the calf would mean that they have to get rid of April or Oliver and they consider them to be part of the Adventure Animal Park family.

