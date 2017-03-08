Live Blog: Heavy winds causing downed trees, road closures, property damage in NE Ohio

Strong winds are knocking out power and causing property damage all over Northeast Ohio this afternoon.

High wind warnings and advisories are in effect for several counties in NE Ohio through this evening.

And thousands of people are without power, according to FirstEnergy.

In Cleveland, a tree fell down on a house at in the 13000 block of Eaglesmere Avenue.

High winds leading to trees down and damage throughout Cleveland pic.twitter.com/vndBMmbzrJ — Matt Wright Fox 8 (@mattwrighttv) March 8, 2017

According to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, several trees have been downed. A tree fell and hit a barn in the 11330 block of Fowlers Mill Road.

A portion of Wilson Mills Road was closed due to down trees. And deputies were dealing with live wires in multiple areas.

In Olmsted Township, Columbia Road is closed between John Road and Cook Road due to a tree down.

