Limited travel ban expanded for portion of Ohio Turnpike due to high winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A limited travel ban is in effect for a portion of the Ohio Turnpike this afternoon due to expected high winds.

High wind warnings and high wind advisories are in effect for much of NE Ohio through 7 p.m.

According to a release from the Ohio Turnpike, the ban is in effect from noon to 5 p.m. It’s in effect from Westgate (the Indiana border) to Exit 161 (I-71/SR 42-Cleveland/Strongsville) due to high winds.

The following types of vehicles are banned from traveling the turnpike until the ban is canceled.

All triple-trailer combination commercial vehicles;

Box-type double-trailer combination commercial vehicles in excess of ninety (90) feet in length.

Mobile home/Office trailers.

Boat and horse trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks.

High-profile campers and enclosed trailers, which are defined as trailers designed for a person of average height to stand in.

Not included in the ban are passenger automobiles, self-propelled motor homes, low-profile trailers, fold-down camper trailers, pick-up trucks with slide-on camper units, vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pick-up trucks.

Also excluded are commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers, flatbed double-trailer combinations in excess of 90 feet and any double-trailer combination commercial vehicles less than 90 feet.