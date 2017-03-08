I TEAM: Exclusive video of wrong car stopped in police chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MACEDONIA, Ohio - The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained exclusive video showing what happened when an innocent driver got caught in the middle of a police chase.

That driver accidentally ran over spikes put out by an officer to stop a stolen car speeding, police say, at up to 130 mph.

It happened this week on Route 8 in Summit County. Stow Police spotted a stolen car, and they say the driver took off. As the suspect raced toward Macedonia, officers there got in place with what’s known as stop-sticks, spikes that can be thrown onto the highway to puncture tires.

But police video shows another driver ran over the sticks. Police say that driver had been in another lane, and she moved over when she saw the police lights. However, she moved over into the lane with the spikes, and she was unaware of the speeding car coming up behind her. Video shows the innocent driver pulling over and the suspect speeding past.

On the recording you see police go to check on the woman who accidentally hit the spikes. She said, "I was like, ‘what just happened’? What was it, like...?" 'Cause I saw you guys. I was like, ‘ I don't know what to do’."

Ken Turley of the Macedonia Police Dept. said, "Thank God, nobody got hurt. But sometimes things can happen. It (using the spikes) is among the safest way to stop a high-speed chase."

The road spikes are designed to puncture tires and let the air out somewhat gradually so that a driver doesn’t suddenly swerve wildly out of control. Macedonia Police, Stow Police, the Highway Patrol and many other agencies have had the spikes for a long time. And in recent years, there’s been a push to get them for Cleveland Police ever since a chase in the city turned deadly.

In this case. Macedonia Police are paying for the driver’s damage, and they helped her get where she needed to go. Ken Turley said, "The shift sergeant wanted to reassure her we're sorry for the inconvenience, and the damage to her vehicle will be repaired."

At the scene that driver also said, "I know that he just flew by me."

Stow Police say that driver in the stolen car got away.