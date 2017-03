Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Each night during the Cleveland Auto Show, Fox 8 picked a finalist who had the chance to win a lease on a new Honda Civic.

Wednesday, that winner was chosen.

Each finalist was given a pair of virtual reality goggles to try on....inside one pair were the keys to the car.

Jackie Rock of Medina turned out to be the winner. Congrats!

And...all of the finalists got to take home the VR goggles.

