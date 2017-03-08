× FBI joins in search for missing Parma girl

PARMA, Ohio – The Parma police have confirmed that the FBI has been called in to assist in the search for a missing girl.

17-year-old Katarina Bitterman has been missing since Saturday. Officers were called to her home on Augustine Drive Saturday just before 10 p.m. for a missing person’s report.

Police said the parents, who were out of town at the time, could not get in contact with Bitterman, and they asked some friends to go to the house to check on her. When the friends got to the home, the teen was gone.

The last time the parents saw her was Saturday afternoon before they left.

Police later spoke with a witness who saw Bitterman walking alone, heading eastbound from the home around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Katarina Bitterman is 5’5”, 120lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to please call the Parma Police Department at 440-885-1234.

