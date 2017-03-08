‘Elf’ actor, comedian Faizon Love arrested after assault at Columbus airport

WESTWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 05: Faizon Love arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Couples Retreat” held the Mann’s Village Theatre on October 5, 2009 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Actor and comedian Faizon Love has been jailed on a misdemeanor assault charge in Ohio after an alleged altercation with a valet at John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

Authorities allege that Love argued with the 24-year-old man on Tuesday and then assaulted him in a baggage claim area. They say Love grabbed the man behind the neck and threw him to the ground and into a desk, then pushed him down when he tried to get up.

Franklin County Municipal Court records listed no attorney for Love ahead of his arraignment Wednesday.

The 48-year-old actor is perhaps best known for his role as a store’s toy department manager in the movie “Elf.” He is scheduled to make appearances at a Columbus comedy club next week.