× Corned Beef and Cabbage

Corned Beef and Cabbage

1 corned beef with included spice packet*

1 dark beer (Guinness)

1 large onion quartered

8-10 small red skin potatoes

5 or 6 carrots peeled and cut into 2 inch pieces

1 head of savoy cabbage (regular cabbage is fine)

Mustard

Horseradish

*If no packet is present, the meat has probably been pre-seasoned. If not, add following ingredients to large pot or Dutch oven.

2 bay leaves

1 tsp black peppercorns

4 allspice berries

1 tsp mustard seeds

2 whole cloves

½ stick of cinnamon

Place corned beef along with contents of spice packet in large pot or Dutch oven. Add onions along with beer and enough water to cover meat. Bring to a boil. Cover and reduce heat to a simmer. Cooking time should be about 50-55 minutes per lb.

With 1 hour cooking time remaining, add potatoes and carrots. Cover and continue to simmer.

Cut cabbage into 6 or 8 wedges and add during last 20 minutes of cooking. Cover and continue to simmer. Meat is done when fork tender.

Remove vegetables to a platter and cover with foil. Place meat on a cutting board, cover with foil and allow it to rest for 15-20 minutes.

Carve thin slices across the grain and serve with vegetables. Several splashes of the cooking juices will serve as a sauce.

Serve mustard and horseradish on the side.

Enjoy!