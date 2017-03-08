× 11-year-old boy hurt after being struck by tree in Elyria

ELYRIA- An Elyria school student was struck by a fallen tree Wednesday afternoon while on the property of Ely Elementary.

The 11-year-old boy didn’t attend the elementary school but was walking across the grounds from a nearby school when strong winds brought the tree down.

Amy Higgins, with Elyria Public Schools, tells FOX 8 News emergency crews transported the student to the hospital. He was transported to a Cleveland trauma center where he is in serious condition.

The name of the student is not being released at this time.

Immediately after the incident occurred, a call was sent to all parents in the district warning them of the weather conditions and urging students to go directly home and stay in doors.

