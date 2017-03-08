× Cavs limp to Detroit with J.R. Smith back in the line-up

CLEVELAND, Ohio —He’s back! Cavs guard J.R. Smith was cleared to resume full practice activity on Wednesday. Smith broke his right thumb in late December and has been out of the line-up since.

“Physically I’m fine,” Smith said. “Mentally it is just going in there and swiping at the ball, diving for loose balls, that plays a factor. You never really want to go into any type of game or whatever you are doing second-guessing yourself. If I have to second guess myself I won’t play, if I feel like I’m not going to, then I’ll play.”

Smith is officially listed as questionable for Thursday’s game in Detroit. Earlier in the day, the Cavs announced that newly-signed center Andrew Bogut is out for the year. He broke his leg in the first minute of his first game as a Cavalier last week. Bogut’s injury did not require surgery but he is expected to make a complete recovery in time for training camp next year.

Kyle Korver who the Cavs signed earlier this year in a trade with Atlanta will miss Thursday’s game vs. Pistons with soreness in his left foot. Korver traveled with the team to Detroit on Wednesday and his status will be updated throughout the road trip.

Cavs head coach Ty Lue was not at the team’s practice on Wednesday ahead of their three-game road trip to Detroit, Orlando and Houston. Lue was being treated for a sinus/inner ear issue. He is expected to travel to Detroit and be with the team on Thursday for the game against the Pistons. The Cavs have lost 2 straight games but maintain a 3-game lead in the Eastern Conference heading into Wednesday night.

