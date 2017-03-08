Cavaliers: Andrew Bogut out for remainder of season after leg fracture

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers’ Andrew Bogut is out for the remainder of the season and the play-offs after fracturing his left leg less than one minute into his Cleveland debut Monday night.

During the game against the Miami Heat, Bogut appeared to take a knee into his lower leg in the first minute of the second quarter.

According to a release from the Cavs, Bogut has since undergone additional imaging and evaluation at the Cleveland Clinic Tuesday related to the fracture.

His tibia has been set, and he is undergoing a non-surgical treatment and recovery plan commencing immediately with an extended period of immobilization and healing stimulation.

The release states:

“He will not be available to play the remainder of the regular season and playoffs, but is expected to successfully complete his recovery process in advance of training camp for the 2017-18 NBA season.”