‘American Idol’ alum Crystal Bowersox brings her soulful music to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Toledo native and American Idol finalist Crystal Bowersox is in the middle of a nationwide tour, but the soulful singer took some time to stop by the Fox 8 studio to perform a few of her original songs.

Fox 8's Kristi Capel talked with Crystal about life on the road, life as a mom and the inspiration behind her songs. Crystal is getting ready to release her third CD 'Alive' in June.

Before Crystal left the studio, Fox 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol helped her fulfill a lifelong dream -- of doing a TV weather forecast.

Click here to learn more about Crystal Bowersox.