Weather: high wind warning in effect for parts of northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND - High wind watch in effect for Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula counties from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, winds will be 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph possible. Strong wind gusts may bring down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible.

Even though our high temperature on Monday tickled the 60°F mark, so far, the first five days of March have averaged near normal. But because of last week’s west side lake effect target, we are above normal in the snowfall department… however, it’s still early in the month and a lot cold happen.

Cold front now on our doorstep as showers continue to work across the area. Wind gusts have reached 40 mph in spots. Showers will slowly fade by late afternoon. Clearing skies tonight with gusty winds.

The next system is forecast to come through on Friday, but there is some uncertainty between computer models. With that in mind, we’ll go with a “blend” of those model solutions for now and keep percentages relatively small Friday. There is an increasingly higher likelihood of snow accumulation Friday and/or Sunday. Stay tuned!

There is also a colder trend line developing on the 8 Day Forecast that may set the pattern for the first two weeks of March:

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast…Temperatures are warming up again around St. Patrick’s Day weekend as advertised 3 weeks ago!