Watch live: Keepers hope improved weather will allow April outdoor time

HARPURSVILLE, New York — Many pregnant women believe walking is a great way to induce labor.

Does the same hold true for pregnant giraffes?

We’ll find out.

Keepers at the Animal Adventure Park in New York hope warmer weather will allow April some time outdoors on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, they said:

Tomorrow will finally produce warm weather and a defrosted yard – and the giraffes will return outside. A few days inside is much better than a fatal slip and fall. The giraffes do not mind – as it warrants extra attention from keepers!

The park said many web cam watchers were concerned when they saw April stealing Oliver’s hay.

The park said, “The shared feeder is a shared feeder… it is neither of their main food source.”

“The giraffes didn’t arrive with the web cam — they’ve been here years prior — and no one has starved!” the park said in the Facebook post. “Please have faith in our team! Many things happen and occur off camera; including feeding, watering, enrichment, etc.”