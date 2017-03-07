× Victim in Medina murder-suicide was pregnant

MEDINA, Ohio– The Medina Police Department identified on Tuesday the two people involved in a murder-suicide.

Officers were called to a house in the 900 block of Red Oak Circle in Medina at about 2:25 p.m. Monday.

According to Medina police, 36-year-old Julia Young, who was about six or seven months pregnant, was shot and killed. Cedric Jones, 43, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators said they are still working to determine the relationship between Young and Jones.

No one else was at home at the time of the shooting. Young leaves behind two children.

Police said there were no prior calls to the Red Oak Circle residence.

