Two shot at Painesville Township bar

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Two people were injured during a shooting at a Painesville Township bar early Tuesday morning.

A Lake County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a car speeding in the area of state Route 84 and Cheryl Drive just before 3 a.m. The deputy tried to catch up to the car, attempted to pull it over and followed it to the TriPoint Medical Center emergency room.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver was taking a 26-year-old man, who had been shot in the leg, for treatment. Another victim, a 23-year-old woman, was also brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower back.

The shooting happened at the Lake Dine and Dance on state Route 535 in Painesville Township, deputies said. Officers responded to the bar to process the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information on this shooting is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 440-350-5533.