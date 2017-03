AKRON, Ohio– Police at the University of Akron are investigating after a student was sexually assaulted in a campus dorm room.

The woman told police she was sexually assaulted by another student in a room in the Quaker Square Residence Hall, the university said. The incident happened dearly Sunday morning.

According to the University of Akron, the victim knew the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the University of Akron Police Department at 330-972-2911.