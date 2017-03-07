I-Team: Chase leads to incident that ends with portion of highway closed

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Medina County Sheriff’s Office shut down a portion of I-71 south following an incident that ended at I-71 near I-271.

Sources told I-Team reporter Peggy Gallek that a chase led to the incident.

Strongsville Police requested the highway be closed between State Route 3 and I-271 where the chase ended.

The highway was shut down just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

(Photo Credit: ODOT traffic camera)

An Ohio Department of Transportation camera in the area showed several emergency vehicles with their lights on.

