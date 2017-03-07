Podcast asks controversial question: Where is Richard Simmons?

Where is Richard Simmons?

That is the question a new podcast is asking about the elusive fitness guru.

Simmons, 68, used to be a fixture on popular TV and radio shows. But in recent years, he has made no public appearances.

Episode three of “Missing Richard Simmons,” which aired last week, made a shocking allegation.

According to People magazine, Mauro Oliveira — a longtime friend and former masseuse — repeated his claim that Simmons is being held hostage by housekeeper Teresa Reveles.

Simmons’ rep, Tony Estey, denied the claims. He told People magazine they are a “complete load of crap.”

He said Simmons has simply decided to live a more private life.

“Missing Richard Simmons” is currently the most popular podcast on iTunes.

Oliveira claims that the last time he saw Simmons, which was in May of 2014, he was very weak and trembling. Oliveira said Simmons told him he could not see him anymore.

Oliveira said when he tried to talk to Simmons further, Reveles stopped him.

“She realized that I was in the house, she started screaming like a witch, ‘No no no no, get out, get out! I don’t want him here!’ Richard looked at me and said, ‘You got to go.’ I said, ‘Really? Is she controlling your life now?’ and he said yes. And that I have to leave.”

Estey said the allegations are false.

“Theresa has been working with him for, since I’ve been working with him [27 years]. So, holding him hostage is the biggest, I mean … Theresa is the housekeeper, she’s the caretaker, she is extraordinary, she is amazing, she takes impeccable care of Richard and she has for as long as I have been working with Richard, so that is a complete load of crap,” Estey told People magazine.