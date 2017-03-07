Peanut Butter & Dogs: A winning recipe for local photographer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Greg Murray is an award winning Cleveland photographer, as well as a big animal rescue advocate. When dogs would visit Greg's studio he would give them a teaspoon of peanut butter just for fun, but the resulting photograph's ending up going viral and well, the rest is history.

Greg has turned his smile-generating photographs into a book called 'Peanut Butter Dogs'. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer couldn't wait to meet not only Greg, but his friendly rescue dog Kensie and learn more about this unique project.

Click here to learn more about Greg Murray and his book Peanut Butter Dogs.