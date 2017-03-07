Olmsted Falls auxiliary officer held without bond in rape case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio-- The Olmsted Falls auxiliary police officer charged with rape appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Aaron J. Robertson, 28, was arrested and charged with multiple counts in the sexual assault of an underage boy, the city of Olmsted Falls said on Monday.

Court records said the crimes occurred between May 2015 and August 2016. The victim is 15 years old.

Prosecutors asked that Robertson be held in jail without bond, calling him a flight a risk. The judge granted that request.

The city said Robertson is a volunteer auxiliary officer and a Boy Scout troop leader. He has since been relieved of his duties.

If convicted, Robertson faces 10 years in jail.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 440-235-1234 and ask for the detective bureau.