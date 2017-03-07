Medina neighborhood grieving over death of pregnant woman in murder-suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA​, Ohio -- Pink and purple ribbons line the trees along Red Oak Circle in Medina Tuesday.

Purple for domestic violence and pink for the unborn baby of 36-year-old Julia Young, the victim of a murder-suicide.

"It's hard to look over there, how do you look over there," cried Amy Savage, who lives on Red Oak Circle.

Savage lives right across the street from Young and says her boys played with Young's boys all the time.

"She was wonderful. She was fun, always smiling. She loved her boys, did everything for her kids," said Savage.

Young, the mother of two young boys, was seven months pregnant with a little girl.

Monday afternoon, Medina Police say Young was shot and killed by 43-year-old Cedric Jones Monday afternoon.

Jones died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No one else was at home at the time of the shooting.

"Several of us neighbors just stood out in our driveway and cried. It's just hard," said Savage.

Family and friends are having a candle light vigil on the Square Friday from 7pm - 9pm.