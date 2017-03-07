× March 7, 2017

Playing with Food & Dirt

We’re adding a new tradition to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations…Irish Nachos. Amee Hoge from Playing with Food and Dirt shares her recipe. www.playingwithfoodanddirt.com

The Baseball Stadium Insider

We’re counting down the days until the official start of baseball season. Another great reason to get excited? The book, The Baseball Stadium Insider by author Matt Lupica. http://www.kentstateuniversitypress.com/2014/the-baseball-stadium-insider/

Sap’s A Risin’

Here’s a great excuse to gt outside this weekend. The Geauga Park District is celebrating all things “maple” with a FREE event at Swine Creek Reservation in Middlefield Township. www.GeaugaParkDistrict.org

Sap’s-a-Risin’!

FREE Maple sugaring fun

Sunday, March 12th from Noon-4p

Swine Creek Reservation, Middlefield Township

Blue Lake Botanicals

It’s time to think spring! There are a lot of benefits to plants and herbs. Lynn Zukowski from Blue Lake Botanicals gets us rejuvenated and ready for a fresh start. https://www.facebook.com/bluelakebotanicals/

http://bluelakebotanicals.com/

Thyme 2

Chef John Kolar, owner of Thyme 2, shares an easy recipe for mussels. 113 West Smith Road, Medina 44256 http://www.thymetherestaurant.com/

Canary Travel: Jamaica

Bad news: the winter cold isn’t over just yet. Good news: there’s still plenty of time to plan your getaway with Canary Travel. www.canarytravel.com or 216.252.1000

Beltone

No one likes to admit it but there comes a time when our hearing isn’t as sharp as it used to be. Zach Schaefer from Beltone makes listening a pleasure again. https://www.beltone.com/index.aspx

Marshall Goldman

You might think exotic sport cars are only available only in the movies. That’s not the case. Marshall Goldman Motor Sales have made your dreams a reality for nearly 40 years. 24661 Miles Rd., Warrensville Heights 44128 / 216.831.9191 http://www.mgmsl.com/index.htm

Dr. Marc: Colon Cancer

It’s a preventable type of cancer. Dr. Marc gives us the facts about colon cancer. www.ccf.org