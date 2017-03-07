LIVE VIDEO: 2 weeks with the world watching, and still no baby giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, New York — For two weeks now, the world has waited on pins and needles for the most famous mommy-to-be to deliver her baby.

Of course were talking about April, the giraffe.

All eyes have been on this majestic mama since her live stream from Animal Adventure Park went viral. Millions of people have been glued to her story as she prepares for the birth of her fourth calf.

In their last update, keepers said April had an active night on Monday, but finally settled in for a few good naps. There were also no physical or behavioral changes.

We’re still waiting for the latest on April’s condition; so in the meantime, below are some quick facts about giraffes:

