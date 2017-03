Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Oh -- It's a 15 year tradition at Lakewood High School and it's also one of our favorite mornings of the year -- when Kenny Crumpton tries to float in a handmade cardboard boat.

The Lakewood High School Cardboard Boat Regatta puts students physics skills to the test, while at the same time making this physics lesson a lot of fun.

