Irish Nachos
Recipe courtesy of Amee Hoge
www.playingwithfoodanddirt.com
Serves 6-8
Ingredients:
4 cups of LAY’S Wavy Potato Chips
2 cups of shredded cheddar cheese
½ cup of cooked crumbled bacon
¼ cup finely chopped chives
⅓ cup sour cream
1 tsp. garlic and onion powder
Tools:
- measuring cups and spoons
- baking sheet lined with foil
- cutting board and sharp knife
- spoon
- small bowl
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees
- Place the chips on a sheet pan or in a pie plate.
- Sprinkle the cheese evenly over the chips, then add the bacon on top of the cheese.
- Bake for approximately 5 minutes or until cheese is melted,
- Top with sour cream and chives and serve immediately.Smooth