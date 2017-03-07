Interstate 71 South in Medina reopens after police chase ends with crash

Irish Nachos

Posted 7:52 am, March 7, 2017, by

Irish Nachos
Recipe courtesy of Amee Hoge
www.playingwithfoodanddirt.com

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:                                                                          

4 cups of LAY’S Wavy Potato Chips
2 cups of shredded cheddar cheese
½ cup of cooked crumbled bacon
¼ cup finely chopped chives
⅓ cup sour cream
1 tsp. garlic and onion powder

Tools:

  • measuring cups and spoons
  • baking sheet lined with foil
  • cutting board and sharp knife
  • spoon
  • small bowl

Directions:

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees
  • Place the chips on a sheet pan or in a pie plate.
  • Sprinkle the cheese evenly over the chips, then add the bacon on top of the cheese.
  • Bake for approximately 5 minutes or until cheese is melted,
  • Top with sour cream and chives and serve immediately.Smooth

 

 