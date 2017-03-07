I TEAM: Exclusive video of arrest of Boy Scout leader

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio - The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained exclusive police body camera video showing the moment an auxiliary officer and local boy scout leader was arrested under investigation for sex abuse of a teen boy scout.

The video comes from the Olmsted Falls Police arrest of Aaron Robertson.

He served as an auxiliary officer for the department, and on Monday, police called him in to the station for a special project. As he arrived, officers surrounded him and arrested him.

The video shows an officer asking, "Have any idea why you're under arrest, Aaron?" He responds, ""I have no clue, sir." Then an officer says, "Aaron, you're under arrest for rape." Robertson then can be heard saying, "Oh. Well, that’s not good"

Meantime, Tuesday the I TEAM also recorded investigators gathering evidence for the case at a shed behind the Falls-Lenox School. Police say the boy scouts use that shed, and some of the sex abuse is believed to have happened there.

Police wonder if there could be other victims.

Marc Ryan, local CEO with the Boy Scouts of America released a statement. It said, in part, “The safety of our youth members is of paramount importance. The behavior included in these allegations is abhorrent and runs counter to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America stands. They also remind us how important it is to always be vigilant when it comes to the safety of our youth.”

Auxiliary officers in Olmsted Falls can drive police cars and wear uniforms. But, they cannot carry guns, cannot make arrests, and they do not get paid. Olmsted Falls Police Chief William Traine believes cases like this deserve more severe punishment. He said, “You represent something that's supposed to do good to protect to serve to do the right thing to enforce the law."

Robertson had a brief court appearance Tuesday. But he’ll be going back to court to begin facing charges. He is still locked up.