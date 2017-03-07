‘I sleep pretty good at night’: Casey Anthony speaks about daughter’s death for first time since trial

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida woman who was dubbed by cable TV-show hosts as “the most hated mom in America” after she was accused of killing her toddler says she still doesn’t know how the last hours of her daughter’s life unfolded.

In exclusive interviews with The Associated Press, Casey Anthony says the last time she saw 2-year-old Caylee she “believed that she was alive and that she was going to be OK.”

Anthony was convicted of lying to police, and served three years awaiting trial.

In the interviews, Anthony said she still doesn’t know how her daughter died.

“I’m still not even certain as I stand here today about what happened,” she said. “Everyone has their theories. I don’t know.”

She did say that her father had Caylee when it happened.

“I did what I was told. I don’t remember too much of what happened,” she said, claiming that after waking up from sleeping for one to two hours in bed, and didn’t know where her daughter was.

She said that she doesn’t care what anyone thinks about her or that many believe she is guilty.

“I don’t care about that. I never will. I’m OK with that. I sleep pretty good at night,” she said.

Anthony now lives in the South Florida home of Patrick McKenna, a private detective on her defense team. She works for him, doing investigative work. McKenna also was the lead investigator for OJ Simpson.

Anthony says she’s become fascinated with that case, with “parallels” to her circumstances.

