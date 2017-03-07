High wind watch for parts of Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High wind watch in effect for Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula counties from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, winds will be 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph possible. Strong wind gusts may bring down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible.

Showers will slowly fade by late afternoon. Clearing skies tonight with gusty winds.

The next system is forecast to come through on Friday, but there is some uncertainty between computer models. With that in mind, we’ll go with a “blend” of those model solutions for now and keep percentages relatively small FridaThere is an increasingly higher likelihood of snow accumulation Friday and/or Sunday. Stay tuned!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast…Temperatures are warming up again around St. Patrick's Day weekend as advertised 3 weeks ago!