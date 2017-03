The International House of Pancakes is giving away free pancakes today to celebrate its 12th Pancake Day.

Instead of paying $5 for three buttermilk pancakes, customers are asked to make a donation to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

The event runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

The goal is to raise $3.5 million.

To find participating restaurants or to donate online, click here.