Fox 8 Recipe Box: Low Country Shrimp & Grits

CLEVELAND, Oh — Shrimp and Grits is a tasty recipe any time of the year, but it’s also a great meatless meal during Lent.

Chef Eric Wells owns Sky LaRaes Culinary Services and he showed Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how easy it is to make this comforting dish.

Click here to learn more about Chef Eric Wells and to see his schedule of upcoming cooking classes.

Low Country Shrimp and Grits

Grits:

5 cups water

Reserved shrimp shells

6 tablespoons butter

½ cup scallions, minced

3 cups half and half

2 cups grits

4 ounces grated Cheddar

Salt and pepper to taste

Shrimp:

2 pounds medium (26-30) shrimp, peeled and deveined, reserve shells

2 ounces Cajun Seasoning

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ pound diced Andouille sausage

2 teaspoons minced garlic

¼ cup butter

1/2 cup white wine

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley, thyme and basil

Chopped scallions for garnish

Grits:

In a medium pot, bring water to a boil. Add the shrimp shells, reduce heat to simmer and cook shells for about 5 minutes. Remove pot from heat and strain shrimp shells broth to reserve broth. In the same pot, melt 2 tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Add the scallions and sauté for about 2 minutes. Add the half and half and shrimp broth; bring to a boil. Slowly stir in the grits with a wire whisk. Reduce heat to low and continue to stir. Place a lid on the pot and cook for about 6-8 more minutes. Remove the pot from the heat and stir in the cheese. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Shrimp:

Toss the shrimp in the Cajun seasoning and set aside. In a large sauté pan over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add the sausage and sauté for about 3 minutes. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the butter, then the shrimp and sauté for about 3 minutes. Deglaze the pan with the wine. Add the herbs and simmer for about 3 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Serve by ladling grits into a shallow bowl and top with shrimp and sauce. Garnish with scallions.