Former Cuyahoga County Public Library employee accused of stealing $118,000 in materials

PARMA-The FOX 8 I-TEAM has found charges of theft in office and more have been filed against a local library worker for stealing $118,000 worth of library materials.

An indictment has been filed by Cuyahoga County Prosecutors against Kelvin Shaw.

Court records show “while employed” at the Cuyahoga County Public Library, Shaw stole “CD’s and/or DVD’s and/or Other Miscellaneous Library Material(s).”

Court records show the dates of offense from 2002 until 2017. And the location of offense Snow Rd in Parma.

