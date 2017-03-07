Forecast: high wind watches, advisories will go into effect for most of Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The first of two cold fronts came through on Tuesday with its mild, showery pattern. The showers will move east tonight and the skies will rapidly clear out, with temperatures cooling off closer to March normals.

Most of northeast Ohio is under high wind watches or advisories for Wednesday. Click here for the Fox 8 weather warnings page.

Wednesday’s skies will be sunny and bright, but of greater concern will be winds that may gust between 40-55 m.p.h. at times. If Wednesday is trash day, keep an eye on your trash receptacles as they may easily get blown over or into your neighbor’s yard.

Much colder air arrives as we approach the weekend. At this point, the snow shower potential on Thursday and Friday will be nominal, and the weekend itself looks fair, dry, but quite crisp by March standards.

REMINDER: This is the weekend that we jump ahead one hour before going to bed on Saturday night. If you don’t, you’ll be late for church on Sunday morning.

Here is your 8 Day forecast: