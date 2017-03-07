Exclusive: Body camera, security video shows bold smash and grab

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio – Security video from a local gas station shows a stolen van crashing into a store, almost hitting a clerk.

The video obtained by the Fox 8 I-Team shows the smash and grab that happened around 2:30 a.m. February 24.

The force of the crash blasts the ATM off the floor. The ATM machine can be seen sliding across the store, nearly striking the clerk.

Moments after the crash, several males wearing masks run into the store and take the ATM.

“It took them a total of 40 seconds,” said Newburgh Heights Police Chief John Majoy. “They obviously have done this before.”

On the body camera video, the police officer can be heard asking the clerk if she is OK. “Yeah, just shaken,” she can be heard saying.

Officials with Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers are offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to the indictment and arrest of those involved.