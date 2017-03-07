Couple that went viral after husband was ‘pregnant’ for 24 hours have baby girl

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The couple that went viral after dad wore a make-shift pregnancy outfit and endured a labor pain simulator welcomed their beautiful baby girl Monday.

Chris and Lindsay Balmert, of Olmsted Township, had their baby at 5:28 p.m. Monday. Ryann Marie weighed five pounds and 12 ounces.

“Great news, she is here and doing great,” they told Fox 8 News. “Our heart warrior is doing well and being monitored accordingly! She’s in great hands!”

Doctors told the couple that their baby would be born with heart problems. Right now, Ryann is being monitored, and it’s expected she’ll have surgery in a few days.

Mom is doing great — she was up and walking shortly after the birth.

The Balmerts also have a son, Gavin, who they say will be a great big brother.

