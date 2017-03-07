Charges dismissed against man accused of giving soldier’s dog away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – A Cleveland Municipal Court judge dismissed a petty theft charge filed against a man, accused of giving an army private’s dog away while she was at military training.

City prosecutors asked the judge to dismissed the misdemeanor charge filed against Angelo Sullo, and the judge agreed.

Army Private Katelyn Gallagher told Fox 8 she agreed with the charges being dismissed because her dog, Buck, was returned.

“That’s all I ever wanted, was to get my boy back,” Gallagher said.

Sullo was charged in December, after Gallagher returned home on leave. She said Sullo told her he gave the dog away and wouldn’t tell her where Buck was located.

Buck was returned to her family members last month. Gallagher is expected home from military training in April.

