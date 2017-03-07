Burglary suspects use stolen credit cards at Target, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help identifying two suspects.

A house in the 3700 block of West 13th Street in Cleveland was burglarized on Feb. 15. Police said the suspect or suspects took two laptops and a wallet containing credit cards.

The stolen credit cards were later used at the Target in Steelyard Commons. A man and a woman were caught on surveillance leaving the store, and getting into a silver car.

Anyone with information the people in the photos should contact Det. Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218 or jmurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us