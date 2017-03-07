× Arrest made in shooting death of Cleveland 15-year-old

CLEVELAND – An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Cleveland teen.

15-year-old Jaevelle Swift and his 16-year-old friend, were riding in the back seat of a jeep with two other males on Saturday, March 4. At one point, the driver of the jeep pointed a gun at the teens and demanded money.

That’s when, police say, the 16-year-old handed over cash before both teens ran from the jeep. As they ran away, the driver shot at them, striking Swift in the back. The boy fell to the ground as his friend ran for help at a nearby home.

Swift was taken to University Hospitals, where he died.

On Tuesday, police announced that Noah Japheth Allen, 19, of Cleveland, had been arrested and charged with aggravated murder.

41.499320 -81.694361