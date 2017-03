CLEVELAND, Ohio — A woman convicted of a felony under Goddard’s Law after killing a puppy will be sentenced Monday.

In January, Deanna Caraballo, 19, pleaded guilty to a fifth degree felony for cruelty to a companion animal. But in February, she skipped a mandatory court hearing.

The judge issued a warrant for her arrest, and she then turned herself in.

She was accused of slamming an 8-week-old puppy to the ground in September. The puppy sustained a broken neck and died.

