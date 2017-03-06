Weather: rain moving in tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Hit and miss showers this afternoon with well above-normal temperatures are expected today. Highs around 60! Rain coverage will increase this evening and Tuesday morning. Highs will top out around 60° early with falling temperatures by evening. Behind the front there is not much of a dramatic change in air-mass. Here is an animation of how we believe the rain will develop through Tuesday. We’re are NOT expecting any severe storms however you may hear a rumble of thunder.

According to computer models, some descent rains could fall on the order of a half an inch or more by Wednesday.

The next system is forecast to come through on Friday, but there is some uncertainty between computer models. With that in mind, we’ll go with a “blend” of those model solutions for now. There is an increasingly higher likelihood of snow accumulation Friday and/or Sunday. Stay tuned!

