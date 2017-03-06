Synagogue vandalized with swastika, threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio – The FBI is joining Lorain Police to investigate after a swastika and threatening language were etched into a synagogue door frame amid increasing threats across the country.

A daycare worker reported the vandalism at Agudath B’nai Israel Synagogue Thursday morning. Police said an unknown person carved the swastika and the words, “we will rise and gas you b***h” into a metal door frame.

“It's just a very serious situation, and if we can identify the people who have done this, they're going to be dealt with pretty severely,” Lorain Police Lt. Ed Super said.

Super said officers are increasing patrols in the area. The FBI said investigating these types of threats is a top priority.

“The FBI and our local law enforcement partners are committed to ensuring that people of all races and religions feel safe in their communities and places of worship," Special Agent in Charge for the Cleveland Division of FBI Stephen Anthony said.

Beachwood police are also stepping up patrols at the Bet Olam Jewish Cemetery after several Jewish cemeteries in other states were vandalized.

Mandel Jewish Community Center, also in Beachwood, was among more than 100 JCCs targeted by bomb threats in recent weeks.

Anita Gray, Regional Director for the Anti-Defamation League said the increase in threats has coincided with the presidential election and said she believes it is a result of the rise of the alt-right.

“There has been an increase in not only anti-Semitic acts, but all hate crimes in the United States,” Gray said. “I think there are some people in this country that feel a little emboldened at this point.”

The Anti-Defamation League is calling for a Department of Justice Investigation. She said the

Jewish community is standing strong in its support of Agudath B’nai Israel Synagogue and others who have been targeted.

“We are strong, we are resolute, and we're not silent, so we want to do what we can to fight against the haters,” Gray said.

She said Agudath B’nai Israel Synagogue is inviting the community to attend a solidarity Sabbath service at 10 a.m. Saturday.