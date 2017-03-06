Shelby City Schools closed today after student, firearm found missing

SHELBY, Ohio — All schools in the Shelby City School District are closed Monday after a student went missing, reportedly taking a firearm with him.

Information in the case is very limited. But the district’s superintendent said the Pioneer Career and Technology Center student had been missing for the past 24 hours as of Monday morning.

There are concerns since a gun is missing from the student’s home. But police say there are no credible threats.

