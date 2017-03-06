Protective poles don’t stop would-be ATM smash & grab robbers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Police Department is investigating a smash and grab robbery at the Rite Aid at E. 71st Street and Harvard Avenue.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Monday.

The would-be robbers used a U-Haul truck to ram through the brick wall by the door. The store did have concrete poles around the entrance to protect the door. But the suspects smashed the area of the building just beyond the protective poles.

Smash & grab E71st&Harvard-Rite Aid. CPD found vehicle a few blocks away. U-Haul smashed brick wall just beyond concrete poles. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/4SfyLSu0Mf — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) March 6, 2017

About 15 minutes after smash the building, police found a U-Haul on E. 74th Street just north of Harvard Avenue.

Police said the vehicle had rear-end damage and was believed to be the truck used in the smash and grab attempt.

Police would not say if the suspects got away with the ATM, but the back of the truck was open.

The truck was towed away for processing.